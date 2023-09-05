Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

Astros (78-61) 13 – Rangers (76-61) 6

Tuesday

Astros (78-61) at Arlington Rangers (76-61) at 7:05 pm

Rookie catcher Yainer Diaz capped Houston’s big seventh with a three-run shot. The Astros clinched the season series between Lone Star State rivals. The Rangers and Astros are locked in a tight division race with Seattle. The win got the Astros (78-61) within a percentage point of the Mariners (77-60) for first place in the AL West. Texas (76-61) is in third but only a game behind, even after its 13th loss in 17 games.

COLLEGE

On Monday, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda told the media that his quarterback, Blake Shapen, will be sidelined for at least two to three weeks. It came after suffering an MCL injury in Saturday’s 42-31 loss to Texas State. Baylor hosts No. 14 Utah Saturday at 11:00 am.

HIGH SCHOOL

They airlifted two Caddo Mills ISD student-athletes injured in Friday night’s game against Bullard. They released them from the hospital, according to the district. It stopped the game in the third quarter. They suspended the football game in that quarter.

There was another shooting at a football game last Friday night. West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested Jarrettin Jackson, II, 18, and charged him with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. It was during the Port Allen and Brusly High Schools competed with each other on the football field. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Ja’Kobe Queen, 16, was shot and killed. The other victim, Brasia Davis, 28, was injured in the shooting.

A McKinney ISD has placed a high school coach on paid administration leave. The board said it could not provide further information regarding a personnel matter. They have a plan to ensure they take care of student-athletes.