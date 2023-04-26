Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 26)

Brandon Michael Stephenson

Tuesday afternoon at 2:47, Paris Police Officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Brandon Michael Stephenson in the 400-block of Grand Ave. They charged Stephenson with 83 counts of Possession of Child Pornography with intent to distribute.

Ruby Ann Stallings

Tuesday morning at 7:33, an officer worked a welfare check at a hotel in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286, where a female was asleep in a car in a parking lot. She was Ruby Ann Stallings, who also had a room rented and had Methamphetamine, and possessed Identifying Information and credit cards belonging to several other individuals. Officers confirmed that Stallings did not have permission to retain the cards and IDs, some stolen from the victim’s homes. Stallings was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.

Officers worked a Deadly Conduct after a victim was driving his vehicle westbound in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 when an unknown white female riding in the back seat of a grey Nissan Versa displayed a handgun and pointed it in his direction. The victims did not know the suspect, and an investigation is ongoing.

Officers made two traffic stops, arrested three, and answered 116 calls for service on April 25, 2023.