Paris Police Report For Wednesday, December 13

Tyler Scott Headley

Officers responded to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Dr. Tuesday at 5:29 pm about a Violation of Protective Order complaint. They witnessed Tyler Scott Headley, 29, on the property sitting next to an individual with a protective order. Officers asked Headley to step out of the room, and he complied. They arrested him for Violation of Bond/Protective Order. The Protective Order was in place due to an incident involving his assault of a family member on November 18, 2023. Headly was booked and taken to county jail.

Brianna Nicole Law

Tuesday afternoon at 1:53, officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Campbell in regards to a disturbance call involving a firearm. They arrived and found Brianna Nicole Law, 27, on the scene with a handgun. Law was disarmed and detained. Law had forced entry into the house and had threatened a family member with the gun. Law also had outstanding municipal warrants from Paris PD. She was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as the misdemeanor warrants and taken to jail.

A Burglary was reported Tuesday morning at 10:34 in the 2300 block of E. Cherry. Officers found that two subjects had broken into several mailboxes at an apartment complex at that location. Officers collected evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made one traffic stop, arrested one adult, and answered 55 calls for service on Tuesday, December 12.