Local Farmers Awarded Transfarmation Grant to Transition From Animal Agriculture to Specialty Crops

The Halley family has gone from raising chickens for slaughter to growing hemp and rescuing homeless animals. As contract farmers, the Halleys raised six batches of chickens per year—192,000 birds per batch—for 30 years in 12 factory-style houses on their family farm in Cookville, Texas. But when faced with mounting financial and health troubles from chicken farming, they gave up raising birds for good. The family has been flourishing financially and with an improved quality of life on the farm, which also includes dog and donkey rescue efforts. While the Halleys initially pursued hemp, Morgan Halley will use this new grant funding to repurpose their poultry houses for flower and vegetable production.

Here’s some more information about the program: