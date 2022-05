Paris Police arrested a 15-year-old male at 4:46 Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting in the 1700-block of Hubbard St. on May 19, 2022. The warrant for his arrest charged the juvenile male with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked and then transported to a juvenile detention center. The case is still under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 59 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (May 24).