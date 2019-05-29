Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 29)

Paris Police received a report of a theft of a trailer had occurred sometime around 6:00 Tuesday morning in the 3000-block of Clarksville St. The property was initially carrying a portable restroom, but it fell off on FM 905. The trailer was valued at $1,500 and described as a 10’ long flatbed with a fold-down ramp/gate on the backend. If you have information as to who took the trailer or where it may be at this time, please contact the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688.

Paris Police met with a victim of a terroristic threat in the 2100-block of E. Chery Tuesday afternoon at 4:39. Reportedly, the victim’s 32-year-old son had brandished a knife and threatened her. The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived, and the incident is under investigation.

Tuesday evening at 6:30, officers were dispatched to George Wright Homes about a man with a gun call. It was reported that three men exited a vehicle and came to the front door of the residence and began banging on the door, demanding entry. The victim inside the house advised that one of the men had a gun. When one of the men attempted to get in the back door of the residence, the victim fired one shot through the door from inside the house. The three men left the scene. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday (May 28).

North and Central Texas.

Severe thunderstorms are possible across all of North and Central Texas today with the best chances generally north of the I-20. The hazards associated with these storms include large

hail, damaging winds, and some tornadoes. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible, especially north of I-20.

Thunderstorm chances will decrease from northwest to southeast

tonight.

Thursday through Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible across Central Texas Thursday. Severe storms are not anticipated. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast

Friday through Tuesday. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is possible west of the I-35 corridor this morning and east of I-35 this afternoon and evening.