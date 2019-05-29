LeTourneau University – Sports

Alexis Segura Named To CoSIDA Academic All-District Track Team.

LONGVIEW, Texas – LeTourneau University women’s track and field and cross country standout Alexis Segura has been elected to the Google Cloud Academic All-District Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country Team and will be on the ballot for the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team, where first and second-team honorees will be elected next month.

Segura was chosen as one of ten women’s track and field and cross country student-athletes from NCAA Division III District 8 which includes institutions from the states of California, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

A May 2019 graduate, Segura finished with a 4.0 grade-point average as a Kinesiology-Sport Management major. During the cross country season, the Austin, Texas native won four of the six meets that she raced in which included medalist honors at the 2018 American Southwest Conference Championships. Segura would go on to tie the best finish in school history at the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regional Meet by taking 11th-place with a 6K time 23:12.32.

In the spring, Segura became one of the first two women’s American Southwest Conference track and field champions in program history for LeTourneau by winning the 1,500 meters and finishing second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and 5,000 meters to go along with a sixth-place finish in 800 meters.

The 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Women’s Track and Field Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or famous reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution. For more information about the Academic All-District and Academic All-America programs, visit www.cosida.com.

