Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 10)

Matthew Markeitha Cunniff

Paris Police responded to an assault in progress in the 1800-block of Jackson Court at 2:09 Tuesday afternoon. The female victim reported that she had been strangled by a friend three times during an argument. Officers arrested Matthew Markeitha Cunniff, 27, of Fort Worth, and charged him with assault of a family member by impeding breath, a third-degree felony. They booked Cunniff and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 3300-block of Park Place at 7:21 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, unknown subjects had damaged the lock on the front door to gain access. Once inside, they stole a large amount of cash. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 59 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (Nov 9).

