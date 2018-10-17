Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 17)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 700-block of Jackson Tuesday afternoon around 4:00. Reportedly, someone had broken the front door to gain entry and had stolen numerous items. The victim stated that they had been away from the residence since last Wednesday. When they returned, they found that the break-in and that their 1999 dark purple Saturn SC3 vehicle was missing. The incident is under investigation.

Another report Tuesday afternoon regarded to numerous burglaries of motor vehicles in the 3000-block of Church St. Someone had stolen radios and radiators out of approximately 25 cars. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested one person Tuesday (Oct 16).