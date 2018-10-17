Volleyball Results Plus Football Changes In Today’s Sports

Photo by Bill Higgins

Last night in volleyball the Prairiland Lady Pats defeated Chisum in three straight sets 25–21, 25–17 and 25–18. Prairiland will be home Friday against Mt Vernon while Chisum will travel to Commerce.

The North Lamar Pantherettes also won in three sets as they defeated Pittsburg 25–12, 25–15 & 25–11. The Pantherettes will be at home Friday to take on district leader Pleasant Grove.

And Paris also had a sweep over Liberty Eylau 25–21, 25–11 and 21–19. Paris is off Friday before facing Pleasant Grove next Tuesday at home.

Due to weather conditions, Friday night’s football game between Rivercrest and Wolfe City has been moved to Rains High School in Emory at 7:30‬ pm. Other games Friday include No. 10 Paris High traveling to No. 1 Argyle. That game will be on 101.9 KBUS beginning at 6:30. On Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Panthers will be in Sanger. That broadcast will also start at 6:30. Mt Pleasant is at Hallsville on KLAKE 97.7, Paul Pewitt is at Dekalb on Star 96.9, Sulphur Springs will host Corsicana on STAR 95.9, Pleasant Grove is at Gilmer, Hughes Springs is at Hooks, Daingerfield is at home against Queen City.

NLCS is tied at two games apiece after the Dodgers won last nights game against Milwaukee 2–1 in 13 innings. Cody Bellinger drove in the winning run for LA. Game 5 is this afternoon at 4:05 pm with Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw.

The ALCS is 2–1 in favor of Boston after last nights 8–2 win over Houston. Jackie Bradley Jr. broke the game open with a grand slam in the 8th inning. Game 4 is scheduled for tonight at 7:39 pm with Rick Porcello vs Charlie Morton.

Stars lost to New Jersey 3–0 last night. And the Mavericks start their season in Phoenix tonight.

The Atlanta Falcons will place two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve with a groin injury, coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday. “Following the game against Pittsburgh, where Devonta injured his foot, we thought he was just having general soreness in his groin area,” Quinn said. “As the week went on, it continued, so we decided to have him get some tests. It has been determined that he will need a procedure that will result in us placing him on injured reserve.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa has withdrawn from school to focus on his rehabilitation of an injured core muscle, the Buckeyes announced Tuesday. The All-American will now presumably turn his attention to the 2019 NFL draft.

NY Giants owner John Mara is unhappy about all aspects of his team’s 1-5 start, and he definitely didn’t enjoy star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s televised interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson two Sundays ago. “I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field as opposed to what he says and what he does off the field,” Mara said Tuesday during a break at the NFL owners meetings. “I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking.”