Paris Police Report For Wednesday, October 18

Nathan Crutchfield

Tuesday evening at 4:50, officers responded to the 800 block of SW 6th about an assault. The victim told them that Nathan Crutchfield, who had been living at the residence, had attacked her as she slept and had placed his hand over their mouth, cutting off their breath. The victim had minor injuries, which supported her claim. Crutchfield had fled the scene but was located in the area and detained and charged with Assault to a Family Member or Household member by impeding breath.

David Pau Goss

A traffic stop Tuesday afternoon at 1:42 in the 1800 block of W. Austin brought officers into contact with a passenger in a vehicle who identified himself as Joshua Sessums. He ended up being David Paul Goss, wanted on a Lamar County Warrant. He also possessed numerous other individuals’ property, including wallets and identifying documents. Police charged Goss with failing to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, and a county warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Constance Williams

An officer was dispatched to the 4000 block of Shannon Drive at 3:30 Wednesday morning, where he made contact with Constance Williams. Williams was knocking on the doors of a residence there. Williams had been warned not to return to the property. She was arrested for Criminal Trespassing and booked into jail.

Tuesday morning at 11:57, an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Bonham St about a stolen trailer. The victim said they had been moving property from the address and had left their Ironworks Dump Trailer on the property last Saturday. When he returned on Tuesday, the trailer was gone. He listed a possible suspect. They entered it as stolen and notified the Auto Theft Task Force.

Officers made 23 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 111 calls for service ending Tuesday, October 17, 2023.