Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

NLCS – Game 2, Phillies leads 2-0

Phillies (90-72) 10 – Diamondbacks (84-78) 0

Wednesday

ALCS – Game 3, Rangers leads 2-0

Astros (90-72) at Arlington Rangers (90-72) at 7:03 pm FS1

Now, the Rangers are getting into historical territory. Texas has reeled off seven straight wins to start the playoffs, including six on the road. Only the 2014 Royals had a longer streak with eight games to begin a postseason. Only the 2005 White Sox had a longer road win streak of eight within the same postseason. Only once in 14 series since 2017 has Houston hosted the first two games of a matchup and lost both. In the 2019 World Series, Houston dropped two straight games to the Nationals at Minute Maid. They then traveled to Washington and won three-straight. Game 3 is Wednesday at Globe Life Field. Texas will send ace Max Scherzer, and Houston will start righty Cristian Javier.

On Monday, Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Trevor May ripped owner John Fisher while announcing his retirement on his Twitch stream. He told Fisher to sell the team and take mommy and daddy’s money elsewhere. Fisher, whose parents founded Gap, is attempting to relocate the A’s to Las Vegas in a move heavily criticized by Oakland fans. Fisher has been unloved by the fan base for years as the team routinely ranks near the bottom in payroll. The A’s finished a major-league-worst 50-112 this season.

NBA

Tuesday

Pelicans (1-3) 104 – Magic (2-1) 92

Thunder (2-2) 124 – Bucks (2-2) 101

Wednesday

Rockets (3-0) at San Antonio Spurs (1-2) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Golden Knights (4-0-0) 3 – Stars (1-0-1) 2

NFL

According to authorities, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was struck by a car Monday night following a pick-up basketball game in Calabasas. Owens was banged following an argument around 9:00 pm at the courts in Los Angeles’ west San Fernando Valley. The 49-year-old Hall-of-Famer was not injured.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 on Wednesday morning via teleconference to determine student-athlete eligibility. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. The first school up is Daingerfield. They are appealing District 11-3A Division II Executive Committee’s decision regarding a student-athlete’s eligibility, Section 443, changing schools for athlete purposes. The following schools are El Paso, Katy Tompkins, and Arlington Martin.

Northeast Texas teams in the top 20 for Week 9

6A

19 – Rockwall

5A DI

2 – Longview, 5 – Forney

5A DII

1 – Melissa, 2 – Lovejoy, 7 – Texas High, 14 – Ennis, 15 – Whitehouse

4A DI

2 – Celina, 3 – Anna, 4 – Kilgore, 5 – Chapel Hill TY, 19 – Lindale, Paris is 21

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 2 – Pleasant Grove, 11 – Jasper, 12 – Van, 14 – Gilmer, 18 Sunnyvale, 19 Center

3A DI

3 – Malakoff, 5 – Winnsboro, 14 – Jefferson

3A DII

1 – Gunter, 5 – Hooks, 6 – Daingerfield, 7 – Troup, 14 – Harmony, 15 – West Rusk, 16 – Bells, 17 – DeKalb

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 4 – Garrison 6 – Honey Grove, 7 – Cooper, 8 – Beckville

2A DII

14 – Tenaha