Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 19)

Johnathan Ray McCann | Johnny Lee McLemore

Paris Police arrested Johnathan Ray McCann, 33, and Johnny Lee McLemore, 23, both of Paris, in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 on warrants charging them with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The warrants stemmed from an investigation that began Wednesday a week ago where they had attempted to steal a scooter in the 100-block of S. Main.

Paris Police spoke with a complainant in the lobby about a fraud. Reportedly, a white female driving a white Toyota Camry passed a counterfeit $20.00 bill at a business in the 2400-block of Lamar last Saturday.

Paris police are investigating after another bomb threat was made to “Express Employment” in Tejas Plaza. It was the second threat to the business in the past eight days. The building was evacuated and was thoroughly searched, but nothing was found.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2100-block of Bonham Monday evening. The stolen vehicle was observed being driven from the parking lot. It was located and recovered a short time later in the 500-block of SW 26th.

Paris Police responded to a house fire the 700-block of SE 3rd Monday night around 11:30. Officers arrived first and extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher. The cause of the fire was unknown and is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested six people Tuesday (Sep 18).