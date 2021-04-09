Paris Police Report Friday (Apr 9)

Joshua Ray Allen

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 800-block of Bonham Thursday evening at 7:05 for a passenger not wearing a seat belt. During the stop, that passenger had possession of over four grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia that indicates someone selling narcotics. Joshua Ray Allen, 33, of Paris, was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams. The driver and another passenger had outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Officers booked all three were booked into the city jail and later transferred them to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Apr 8).