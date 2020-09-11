Paris Police Report Friday (Sep 11)

Terry Lee Trapp

Detectives with the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1300-block of Pine Bluff St Thursday morning at 8:35. Once inside, officers located 40-year-old Terry Lee Trapp. Trapp had in his possession a handgun and is currently on parole. Trapp was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Jerimie Tyrell McDonald

Paris Police arrested Jerimie Tyrell McDonald, 32, at his residence in the 400-block of NE 16th Thursday afternoon at 12:32. Officers knew that McDonald had a felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant stemmed from an assault that had occurred on Aug 13, 2020. They booked and transferred him to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with a victim of a fraud in the 600-block of NE 34th St at 12:15 Thursday afternoon. The victim reported that a known person had stolen her credit cards and her “Lone Star Card.” The victim advised that the suspect had used nearly $300 of her “Lone Star Card.” The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2200-block of E. Price St at 6:52 Thursday evening. The victim reported that someone had entered the home and had stolen two-pair Nike tennis shoes and a pistol. The burglary occurred sometime after 4:00 pm, and the investigation continues.

At 7:15 on Thursday evening, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1000-block of NE 17th St. The victim reported that it is unknown how the suspects had entered the home but had stolen numerous items. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Sep 10).