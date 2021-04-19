Paris Police Report Monday (Apr 19)

Jeanne Marie Thompson

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 3500-block of Lamar Ave Friday morning at 10:33, and officers located a female sitting in a running vehicle, apparently asleep behind the steering wheel, possibly intoxicated. She had possession of two unidentified pills and a small amount of methamphetamine. Jeanne Marie Thompson, 47, of Mt Pleasant, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. They placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a forgery in the 900-block of Clarksville at 6:10 Saturday evening. Witnesses reported that a white female entered the store and attempted to cash a check on a local business. The check turned up on a fraudulent account, and the female left the scene before the officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Thomas Dale Wells

Paris Police responded to a possible narcotics violation call in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286 at 12:13 Sunday morning. Officers located two males standing behind a closed business and recognized one of the males as Thomas Dale Wells, 32. Wells walked away from the officer before being detained and then returned to the officer. The officer found a small amount of methamphetamine where Wells had walked. Wells admitted that he had possession of the narcotic before walking away from the officer. Wells was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. They took him to the Lamar County Jail.

Summer Dekeria Woodson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2000-block of E. Cherry Sunday night at 8:53 for a defective light. The passenger, Summer Dekeria Woodson, 21, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with abandoning or endangering a child by intent, knowledge or recklessness, or criminal negligence. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in June of 2020. They placed Woodson in the Lamar County Jail.

Shane Bradley Andrew Ellis

Paris Police stopped two people riding bicycles in the 1900-block of Pine Bluff St at 2:39 Monday morning. Neither was adequately equipped with lighting as required by law. During the stop, Shane Bradley Andrew Ellis, 25, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Ellis and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail. The other bicyclist was released.

At 3:18 Monday morning, Paris Police assisted LCSO with an investigation and contacted the owner of a vehicle that had fled from a deputy. The owner advised that they had possibly left the keys in the car and had last seen it about 11:30 Sunday night and reported it stolen. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 248 calls for service and arrested nine people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 18).