Paris Police Report Thursday (Apr 15)

Wesley Lance Manning

Paris Police arrested Wesley Lance Manning, 27, of Paris, at his residence in the 2200-block of Polk St at 5:20 Wednesday afternoon. Officers worked a disturbance call, but the parties involved denied such action and refused to identify themselves. Officers identified Manning, who had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with two counts of sex offender, duty to register, and three traffic warrants. Manning was arrested and placed in jail.

Olivia Nicole Fernandez

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900-block of Bonham Wednesday night at 11:43. Witnesses told police that a white female with tattoos on her arms was bleeding and walked off after the accident occurred. Officers found and arrested Olivia Nicole Fernandez, 30, of Paris, at her residence, and she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated. They charged Fernandez with driving while drunk three or more times, which is a felony. They placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested six people ib Wednesday (Apr 14).