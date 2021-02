Marco Demon Perkins

Paris Police responded to a civil standby in the 1700-block of Jackson St. at 9:22 Wednesday night. Marco Demon Perkins, 38, had an outstanding felony probation warrant out of the U.S. Marshall’s office. Officers arrested Perkins and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 57 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Feb 17).

.