Paris Police Report Tuesday (Dec 31)
Paris Police Report Tuesday (Dec 31)

4 hours ago

Dana Samuel Carmichael

Officers arrested Dana Samuel Carmichael, 39, of Paris, in the 2300-block of Lamar Monday at 10:32 pm. Allegedly, Carmichael was involved in a disturbance and had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County. Police later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2200-block of W Kaufman Monday afternoon at 3:06. Reportedly, the victim was renovating the property and had left tools inside the house when he left the previous evening. When he returned, someone had forced the back door open, and several were missing. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested six people on Monday (Dec 30).

