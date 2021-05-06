Paris Police Report Wednesday (May 5)

Tanner Keith Dudley

Paris Police stopped a motorcycle in the 2100-block of N. Main at 12:27 Tuesday afternoon a registration violation. The driver, Tanner Keith Dudley, 24, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine, and officers arrested Dudley and took him to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 600-block of N. Main at 7:29 Tuesday evening. An employee reported that upon entering the office, they observed the gate sensor monitor of the alarm system was flashing. Upon checking it, they found that the gate was open, and the employee found where two juvenile males had forced the security lock open and had stolen two motorcycle dirt bikes. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (May 4).