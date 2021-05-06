Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Yankees (16-14) 6 – Houston (15-15) 3

Texas (15-17) 3 – Twins (11-18) 1

Did you hear about the Orioles and Mariners last night? John Means missed a perfect game with a wild pitch but threw the leagues’ third no-hitter of the season with a 6-0 Baltimore win over Seattle. That ended a 50-year drought for Baltimore.

NHL

Lightning (36-14-3) 6 – Stars (21-18-14) 2

If you wanted to see a brawl, it was the Capitals and Rangers’ game last night. At one time, there were six in timeout, causing a problem with COVID distancing. It started with a controversy surrounding Tom Wilson. The Capitals won 5-1 over the Rangers.

NFL

Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than initially anticipated. Amazon and the league announced Monday that Prime Video would take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. It was initially supposed to begin in 2023 when the league’s new media rights deals kick in.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell three spots in this week’s national rankings, to No. 12 in the national Coaches Poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday. The Lions are also ranked third in the South-Central Region. The Lions are 26-15 on the season after losing two to UT-Tyler and splitting with Cameron.

The Lion’s women’s golf team qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships for the first time in program history on Wednesday. They used a tremendous comeback effort to finish in third place at the West Regional Championships at Wildhorse GC at Robson Ranch. The Lions now head to Detroit and the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at TPC Michigan for the Division II Women’s Golf Championships.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant High School Basketball Coach Joey Chism continues receiving recognition as one of the top coaches in the state of Texas. Not only was he selected District 15-5A Coach of the Year, but the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches recently nominated him for the Don Coleman Outstanding Coach Award.

SOFTBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Red Oak at Marshall Fri 5:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Pleasant at Royse City Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Sulphur Springs vs. Crandall at Community Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

3A

Harmony vs. West Rusk at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at LeTourneau Fri 6:00 pm (2-3) K-Lake 97.7

White Oak vs. Atlanta at ETBU Marshall Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hughes Springs vs. DeKalb at Winnsboro Fri 6:00 pm on Star 96.9

2A

Union Grove vs. Linden-Kildare at Marshall Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

BASEBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Huntsville at Hallsville Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

Longview vs. Nacogdoches at Longview Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

Marshall vs. Whitehouse at Whitehouse Fri 6:30 pm (2-3)

4A

Gilmer vs. Spring Hill at Gilmer Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Kilgore vs. Liberty-Eylau at Texarkana Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

Paul Pewitt vs. Harmony at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

New Diana vs. Troup at LeTourneau Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

White Oak vs. Harleton at Pittsburg Thu 6:30 pm (2-3)

2021 BASEBALL

May 8 – Bi-District

May 15 – Area

May 22 – Regional Quarterfinal

May 29 – Reginal Semifinal

Jun 5 – Regional Final

Jun 9-12 – Championship

15-5A

1 Hallsville 10-2 2 Longview 9-3 3 Texas High 7-5 4 Marshall 7-5 Sulphur Springs 7-5 Mt Pleasant 1-11 Pine Tree 1-11

15-4A

1 Liberty Eylau 13-3 2 Pleasant Grove 12-3 3 Gilmer 8-7 4 North Lamar 5-10 Pittsburg 4-11 Paris 3-12

13-3A

1 Harmony 11-1 2 Mt Vernon 9-3 3 Mineola 9-3 4 Winnsboro 7-5 Quitman 4-8 Winona 1-11 Chapel Hill MP 1-11

14-3A

1 Atlanta 10-2 2 New Boston 10-2 3 Redwater 8-4 4 Paul Pewitt 7-5 Hooks 5-7 Queen City 2-10 DeKalb 0-12

15-3A