The deadline to file for the Paris City Council in the May Municipal Election is February 16. The seats to be filled in the next election are District 1, District 2, District 3 and District 6. So far, Shatara Moore has filed for District 1; Mayor Reginald Hughes is seeking re-election for District 2 and is challenged by Kevin Hicks. Gary Savage has filed for another term in District 3 and Alix Putnam filed for District 6.