Titus County Jail bookings

 

Cassie Jill NIchols

Forty-one-year-old Cassie Jill Nichols of Mt Pleasant has been sentenced to 14 months in state jail. She was convicted on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identification information.

Curtis Wayne Gray, Jr

Thirty-seven-year-old Curtis Wayne Gray, Jr of Mt Pleasant was arrested over the weekend on 2 Capias Warrants for Forgery of a Financial Instrument.  His bonds total $10,000 and he is being held in the Titus County jail.

Thirty-three-year-old Zachary Allen Taylor of Dallas was arrested Sunday for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. NO new bond amount has been set and he remains in the Titus County jail. Mugshot Not Available

