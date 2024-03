At the Love Civic Center, Paris Steak Wars returns for another sizzling showdown on Friday and Saturday, April 5-6. The event promises to be even bigger and better, with more than 10,000 people expected to attend. Attendees can look forward to steaks, appetizers, vendors, and live music. The Boys and Girls Club of Paris has been the sole beneficiary of Paris Steak Wars since its inception.

For more information, visit parissteakwars.com.