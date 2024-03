Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Shelley Renee Townsend was arrested in Hopkins County Thursday for Revocation of her Bond on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. In the last report, they did not set a new bond.

Deputies booked Colt James Weaver into the Hopkins County Jail Thursday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged him with a Tarrant County warrant with Contempt of Court.