Choctaw Landing Adding Finishing Touches

A new resort casino in McCurtain County will have a soft grand–opening on Monday, April 1. The $238 million, 100-bed Choctaw Landing resort and casino in Hochatown, near Broken Bow Lake, will be the fourth casino and luxury resort for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. In addition to the hotel, the casino will feature 600 slot machines, a fitness center, a pool, three conference rooms, an outdoor amphitheater with seating for about 125, a small grocery store, a Starbucks, and multiple restaurants and bars.