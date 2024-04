During this National Crime Victim’s Rights Week, The Walk of Hope empowers victims of crime to come forward to know that the community supports them and what their resources are. This year’s walk will be Thursday (04.25) from 11:30 to 1:00 pm at Culbertson Fountain in Downtown Paris. For more information, call Jane Adams, Lamar County DA Victim Advocate 903.737.2458, or Clint Hocutt, Director Casa For Kids, at 903.737.4396.