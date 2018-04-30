Parkland Students See Hypocrisy

The NRA said they would ban guns during a Pence speech. Parkland students see it as a hypocrisy

(Washington Post)

The National Rifle Association has championed the idea of a “good guy with a gun,” but no firearms will be allowed when Vice President Mike Pence speaks at its annual meeting – sparking criticism from Parkland students, who say they should afford schools the same protection.

And in a rare occurrence, even some NRA supporters have voiced opposition to the prohibition.

Pence is scheduled to speak May 4 at the annual NRA gathering in Dallas, and, to be sure, many attendees will be packing guns, knives and other weapons for the event – which includes “more than 20 acres” of firearms exhibits expected to draw 80,000 members.

But the NRA said the U.S. Secret Service would coordinate security for the Pence speech and will not allow weapons in the arena while he is present.

“As a result, firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind will be prohibited in the forum before and during his attendance,” the NRA said. A detailed list of prohibited items includes ammunition, drones, gun parts, firearm magazines, and even signs and glass containers.