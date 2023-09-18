Paxton Acquitted On Imipeachement – Sill Faces Legal Issues

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted of all 16 articles of impeachment in his senate impeachment trial. 21 senators were needed to convict Paxton on any of the 16 Articles of Impeachment, however none of the charges garnered more than 14 votes in favor of a conviction. The vote was mostly along party lines with two Republicans voting against Paxton. The Senate also voted 19-11 to dismiss the remaining articles of impeachment that had been set aside prior to the trial.

Despite his acquittal on impeachment charges, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal problems are far from over. He still faces state securities fraud charges that began with an indictment just months after he took office in 2015. And Paxton has been under investigation by the FBI since October 2020, although no charges have been filed.