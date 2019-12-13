PCT’s Christmas At The Plaza Opens Tonight

Paris Community Theatre invites you to come home for Christmas as they present Christmas at the Plaza, a musical revue – December 13-15 at the Plaza Theatre.

“We tried to blend unforgettable classics with a few nontraditional songs that we feel deserve a little more Christmas love,” says director Catie Maxwell. “We’ve created a fun, evocative blend that will include something for everyone. We all have that one song that helps us find our Christmas spirit in the midst of the craziness.”

The cast includes PCT regulars Terry Bull, Amy Braswell Burrows, Jeff Cochran, Riley Collard, Ken Dickinson, Michelle Hobbs, Shannon Jones, Merrol Ray, Celia Stogner and Sarah Stogner-Dickinson. Eric Kaufman, former host of The Big Show on KOYN 93.9, will serve as the show’s host and emcee.

The revue will include favorites such as “The Christmas Song” and “Home for the Holidays,” along with lesser-known tunes like “The Christmas Waltz” and “Song for a Winter’s Night.”

“We’re also including some unique stories,” Maxwell says, “and a few touches of comedy. It’s a busy time of year and we all need a moment to breathe and enjoy. We have a wonderful cast, and we hope audience members will leave feeling a bit brighter and more joyous than they were when they came in. That’s our goal.”

Christmas at the Plaza is sponsored by Liberty National Bank and Mallnory, McNeal & Company, PC. Showtimes are 7:30 on December 13th-14th with a 2:30 matinee on December 15th. For tickets or more information please visit PCTonStage.com.