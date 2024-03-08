Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
T. G. Givens Students Bring Mother Goose Rhymes to Life

Mother Goose and her Friends left to right: Penelope Lawings, Charlee Franz, Elliot Bell, and Dalton Chappell.

“Mother Goose Party” is a delightful play that celebrates the essence of early literacy, creativity, and the enchanting magic of childhood imagination. Students under the guidance of Mrs. Brazeal and Mrs. Ray came together to bring this heartwarming production to life for their friends and family.

The 3 Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf left to right: Noah Moore, Presley Reece, Harper Bankston, and Dovie Malone.

This play is a celebration of early literacy, creativity, and the magic of childhood imagination. Through interactive storytelling, music, and creative expression, the students in Mrs. Brazeal and Mrs. Ray brought beloved characters and rhymes from Mother Goose to life on stage. From the adventures of Humpty Dumpty to the mischievous antics of Jack and Jill, the audience was captivated by the charm and innocence of these timeless tales.

Rags the dog with his owner left to right: Rheyn Dangerfield and Kiyuan Corprew.

The students’ performances not only served as a platform to showcase their boundless creativity and burgeoning talents but also underscored the profound significance of early literacy in molding and enriching young minds. The magical fusion of arts and education in this production resonated deeply with all who were fortunate enough to witness it, leaving a lasting impression on both the performers and the audience alike.

