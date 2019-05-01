PHS Graduate Promotes Skin Cancer Awareness Through Essay Contest

Ansley Downs and Alyssa Tacuyan, Paris High School seniors, were recently named the winners of the Operation Save Your Skin scholarship essay contest.

Shikha Prakash, a 2016 graduate of PHS, said, “I created this scholarship for Paris High School seniors in order to spread skin cancer awareness and the importance of sun safety—especially amongst the high school students. I founded Operation Save Your Skin as a freshman in high school, and I am happy to be able to give back to Paris High.”

Downs will attend Texas A&M University and Tacuyan will attend the University of Texas in the fall.