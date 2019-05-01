Sixty-Four NLHS Seniors Follow Texas Scholar Course of Study

Recognition luncheon honors Lamar County students

On Tuesday, the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business & Industry honored the 2019 Texas Scholars from Lamar County during a recognition luncheon and ceremony at the Love Civic Center. Parents of 64 North Lamar seniors joined others to recognize their students for choosing a more rigorous course of study during their high school years.

Honored from North Lamar: Marlee Preston, Peri Raney, Emily Love, Sadi English, Keragahn Scott, Teagan Holley, Chrystlynn Killingsworth, Jacey Lilley, Cydney Holbrook, Shristi Khadka, Denise Arvizo, Kshitiz Basnet, Parker Freeman, Zackery Figueroa, Hunter Moore, and Osvaldo Palomares. Second row, Jayden Franklin, Madelyn Clark, Emma Stewart, Desireé Fendley, Kimberlyn Scott, Kylie Jackson, Juan Cervantes, and Alexis Moreland. Third row, Shelby Niblett, Jessica Martinez, Maggie Stewart, Allison Bright, Autumn Flick, Brooke Collard, Dusty Michael, Will Rast, Hayden Russell, and Bryce Petkus. Fourth row, Logan Liles, Trinity Willison, Haleigh Blackshear, Garrett Holzwarth, Mark Howell, Derek Tye, Shafiq Sayek, Logan Frazier, Seth Jones, Alec Asay, Cody Hohenberger, and Luke Landreneau. Back row, Connor McClure, Justin Cannon, Cade Collard, Zach Huffman, Isaac Hall, Scott Bishop, Brayden Miller, Kyle Stanley, Jenna Gould, Trace Bussell, Julian Tellez, Jackson Abney, and Cody Anthony. Not pictured are Laura Daniel, Savannah Drennen, Abigail Fischer, Jordan Thomas, and Colton Wilson.