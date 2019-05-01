Local Playoff Game Changes Plus Stars Vs. Blues Game Four Tonight In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Several changes to the playoff schedules.

Prairiland will play game one of their baseball series in Atlanta today at 4:30 pm.

The North Lamar Panthers have switched the location of their games. Game one will be Thursday in Sunnyvale at 7:00 pm. Game two will be Saturday at 1:00 pm in Kennedale. Game 3 if necessary will follow.

The North Lamar Pantherettes have moves their game to Thursday night at 5:00 pm at Texas A&M Commerce.

The Rivercrest softball team will play in Longview vs Kerens

Game one is tonight at 6:00 pm

Game two is Thursday 6:00 pm

Game three is Friday 6:00 pm (if needed)

The Rebel baseball team will play North Hopkins Friday at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm at Chisum. If a third game is needed it will be on Saturday at Bells at 3:00 pm.

In playoff softball, the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers took on Harmony at Grand Saline in Game 1 last night and lost 11-0. Game 2 is Thursday night at 7:00 pm, and the if necessary Game 3 Saturday is at NTCC, TBD. Those games can be heard on STAR 95.9.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs will take on Redwater in the Area round. Game times, days and locations have changed. Game 1 will be tonight at 8:00 pm, Game 2 is Friday at 6:00 pm and Game 3 would be Saturday at 4:00 pm. All games will be at Whitehouse. Hear all the action on STAR Country 96.9

The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers will face Joshua in the Area round. Game 1 will be Friday at 5:00 pm, Game 2 is Saturday at 3:00 pm, with the, if necessary, Game 3 following. All games will be at Royse City. Those game will be on KLAKE 97.7.

Rivercrest will face Kerens At Longview high school tonight, Thursday and Friday at 6:00 each night.

The Dallas Stars look to rebound tonight in their series against St. Louis. The Blues lead 2-1 in the series.

And the Rangers lost to the Pirates 6-4 in 11 innings last night. Pittsburg scored three in the 9th and three more in the 11th. Those two teams will play again today on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 12:30. First pitch at 1:05.

In the NBA, Milwaukee beat Boston 123-102. That series is tied 1-1. And the Warriors beat the Rockets 115-109 to lead that series 2-0.

Running back Jamaal Charles is set to announce his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons and sign a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to retire with the franchise. Charles, 32, played nine seasons for the Chiefs after being selected in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2008 NFL draft and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro with Kansas City. He is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards.