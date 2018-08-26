Pittsburg Camp Chamber

Pioneer Days September 12-15

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the 46th Annual Pioneer Days, September 12–15, 2018. This four-day festival is action packed beginning with the Peach Queen Coronation on Wednesday, September 12. On Thursday, September 13, we invite civic and business leaders to join us for our leadership luncheon. On Friday, September 14, visitors can attend our Senior Expo and then enjoy free hot dogs and homemade ice cream on the Camp County Courthouse Lawn. Friday evening, put on your dancing shoes and make plans to attend our family-friendly street dance, featuring the Wade Skinner Band. Saturday, September 15 promises to be fun for the entire family! Join us for a parade, carnival rides, a classic car show, a BBQ cook-off, tours of our local museums, three entertainment stages and of course be sure to shop our downtown merchants and visit our food and craft vendors. Saturday evening the Pittsburg Rodeo Association invites you to attend a Bulls & Broncs Rodeo, followed by a Darrin Morris Band concert. For more information, please contact the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce at 903-856-3442 or visit our Facebook Page at Pittsburg Chamber (@pittsburgtxchamber).

Peach Queen Coronation – September 12 at 7:00 p.m. (PHS Auditorium)

This year’s coronation is going to be a spectacular event. Join us as we crown this year’s Peach Queen, Ms. Makenzi Edwards. Makenzi and her beautifully dressed court will be joined on stage by a barbershop quartet, clowns, a magician and more. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Chamber office. The Chamber is pleased to announce that we are now able to accept credit cards.

Peach Dessert Contest

Do you have an amazing peach cobbler or peach pie recipe? If so, you’ll want to enter our new Peach Dessert Contest, to take place on Friday, September 14 at 10:30 a.m. Cash prizes will be awarded. Call the Chamber office at 903-856-3442 for details.

Pioneer Days Leadership Luncheon – September 14 at 12:00 p.m. (First Baptist Church)

Club members and community business leaders come together each year for a delicious catered lunch. Keynote speaker will be Sabin Warrick. He’ll be sharing the history of Pittsburg Hot Links and his vision on the future of Pittsburg. THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT!

Pioneer Days Parade – September 15 at 10:00 am

“Under the Big Top” is this year’s parade theme. Sign up your business, car club, school group, church group or civic club today. Cash prizes will be awarded for best floats in two categories, business/commercial and school/non-profit. Registration forms are available at the Chamber office.

BBQ Cook-Off – September 15 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Benny Ramey will be hosting this year’s BBQ Cook-Off at the old Patterson’s Furniture Parking lot.

Pioneer Days Vendors – September 15 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

A few vendor spots remain for Pioneer Days. Contact the Chamber for a vendor application.

– Bookkeeping Unlimited

– Healthcare Express

– H&R Block

– Kindred at Home

– Murphy’s Kitchen

Murphy’s Kitchen invites you to attend their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. They are located at 323 Rusk Street (next to Erman Smith Funeral Home). Murphy’s Kitchen will be open seven days a week, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Menu items will include ribs, pulled pork and Golden’s special – pulled pork, a hamburger patty, links and a chicken tender on a bun!

Small business owners – $2-million grant program is available annually for businesses under 100 employees who want to invest in training full-time employees who make more than minimum for position and want to help improve employees’ skills to grow in positions. Also include soft skills like social media, marketing, conflict resolution, customer service, certifications, etc. The goal is for business owners to have skilled full-time employees, which will help build morale and loyalty to the small business as well as make a larger profit. For more details watch and share this video and info.

Saturday, November 24, is Small Business Saturday® – A day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for OUR community. Please join the SBA, and organizations across the country, in supporting our local small business by shopping at a small or local business! Our city is very fortunate to have such a giving and caring business network. The event might be called “Shop Small,” and only officially celebrated one day, but the impact is BIG and it is all year long! Do you know what our local businesses do to support our community? A LOT !!!!! “Like what for example??” you might ask. EVERY City or Chamber sponsored event is supported by our local businesses! Many non-profits, social organizations, and special causes are also sponsored by our local businesses! Thousands of dollars are contributed every year to enhance our community’s quality of life! For Shop Small supporting marketing material – https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-initiatives/small-business-saturday.

Eastex Crude is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday, August 27 at 10907 State Highway 11 West in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Shirley Davis at (903) 946-9004.

We would like to invite all boys and girls from the ages Kindergarten to Fifth grade to come to our Cub Scouts Pack 6210, 1st meeting since back to school started, on Monday (Aug 27) at 6:00 pm. We have meetings every Monday night (more information at the meeting). We are always looking for volunteers to help in many areas of Scouting. If you have any questions please call Amanda Cardenas 903.767.1974 or Karen Walker 903.285.3350. Come to join the fun!

First United Methodist Church Pittsburg will be hosting their annual Lord’s Acre Tag Sale, September 6-8. Hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Holy Cross Catholic Church (located at 416 Hill Ave,) has scheduled the following events:

Garage sale in the old church –

Sep 7, Friday from 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sep 8, Saturday from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

Church Food Festival –

Oct 7, Sunday from 1:00 pm – ??? (more details to come.

Winnsboro Center for the Arts

200 Market Street

Winnsboro, Texas 75494

September 1, 2018, Saturday 7:30 PM

ERIC ANDERSEN ON THE BOWERY STAGE

ERIC ANDERSEN’S voice, songs, guitar and piano playing created a career that has spanned over 45 years. He has recorded 25 albums of original songs and made numerous tours of North America, Europe, and Japan. His songs have been recorded and performed by world renown artists such as Ricky Nelson, Judy Collins, Sandy Denny, Fairport Convention, The Kingston Trio, Peter Paul and Mary, Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Cash, The Grateful Dead, Linda Thompson, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Francoise Hardy, plus many others in Europe, Australia, England, and Japan “Andersen is the most elegant of singers.”