Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

Have you heard? The First Pittsburg Hot Link Festival is scheduled for Saturday (Apr 27), just over five weeks away. Plans are well underway, and we’d like to invite you to participate.

We are currently taking applications for the hotlink, and sausage cook teams, as well as cultural diversity teams with top prizes of $300, will be awarded in several categories, for a total of $1,500. Vendor booth space is still available. The cost for a 10′ x 12′ booth is $50.

Midway space is available. Would your club or business like to run a game as a fundraiser? Then the midway is for you. The fee is $50, but you keep all of the proceeds you raise.

Volunteer opportunities are available throughout the day and if you volunteer for a shift, and you’ll receive free admission to the Festival.

For more information on any of these opportunities, please contact the Chamber office at 903.856.3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

As a reminder, the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce has contracted with A.I.D Associates of Dallas, to produce 5,000 printed maps. The size is approximately 17 inches by 22 inches, folding to about 3.75 inches by 8.5 inches.

In addition to being included in the printed map, advertisers will also be listed on the web version. Your listing will consist of your ad as well as a detailed map highlighting your location. To view a sample of our last printing, please visit A.I.D maps at http://www.aidmaps.com/PITTSBURG/pitts-home.html. The new version of the online map will be linked to the new Chamber website – www.pittsburgcampcountychamber.com. Please note that space is minimal, so your prompt response is appreciated. If you would like to purchase an ad, please contact us at 903.856.3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.We would be happy to send you a packet with the full details.

Sample maps: