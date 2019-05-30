Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

The students have graduated from NTCC and Pittsburg High School, and we’ve celebrated Memorial Day with family and friends, so that means the unofficial start to summer has begun! What do you think of when you think of “summer” here in Pittsburg and Camp County? I think of time at the splash pad, homemade ice cream from Efurd Orchards, Vacation Bible School, the library summer reading program, summer camps, and time on Lake Bob Sandlin or fishing on the pier at the State Park. I also think of my favorite holiday, the Fourth of July!

Plans are well underway for this year’s Tri-County Independence Day Blast. Thanks to our many sponsors, including our presenting sponsor Pilgrims, we will once again have a spectacular fireworks show when the night sky turns dark. We encourage you to join us earlier in the evening for fun for the entire family. The Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that we will be adding a mini-carnival this year. Rides will begin on July 3 and 4 beginning at 6:00 pm.

In addition to the carnival, we will have numerous food vendor and family fun games presented by HealthCare Express at 6:00. At 7:00 pm, children are encouraged to participate in the Red, White and Blue Children’s parade and at 7:30, kids of all ages can cool off at the Fireman’s Splash Pad. The fire department has committed to spraying everyone down with 2,000 gallons of water. What fun! Also, the Chamber of Commerce will be selling glow necklaces, slices of ice-cold watermelon and brand new – I LOVE Pittsburg T-shirts and more. You can also purchase tickets for the upcoming Kiwanis Club Duck Regatta, to be held at Pioneer Days on Saturday (Sep 21). Have your picture taken with mascot Fred Quakers, then adopt and name your duck. Thousands of ducks will race down Pittsburg’s Main Street on Saturday (Sep 21) and several “lucky ducks” will win fantastic cash prizes, trips and more.

Parachute bingo remains a beautiful tradition of Pittsburg’s July 4 Celebration. At approximately 8:00 pm, jumpers will jump from a plane onto our large bingo board. Where they land, nobody knows. One lucky winner will receive $1,000 compliments of the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at several local businesses including Anvil Brewing, Cypress Bank. Guaranty Bank, Murphy’s Kitchen, Pilgrim Bank, and Smith Furniture.

Once again, we invite local churches and non-profit groups to participate and set up a booth to raise funds for your cause. Children’s games, face painting, and craft projects are all welcome. If your group would like to set up a booth, please contact me at 903.856.3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

The Chamber looks forward to seeing everyone on July 4 as we celebrate our nation and all the freedoms it has to offer!

COMING SOON! Pittsburg T-shirts.

The Chamber is pleased to announce that we will soon have T-shirts for sale, listing everything you love about Pittsburg and Camp County. T-shirts will be available for purchase at the Chamber booth during the Tri-County Independence Day Blast. T-shirts will be light grey with blue ink. Pre-order your shirt today by calling 903.856.3442 or email info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

Children S – L – $12 per shirt

Adult S – XL – $15 per shirt

XXL – $16 per shirt

XXXL – $17 per shirt

XXXXL – $18 per shirt

Pioneer Days are just around the Corner!

Each year several thousand people come downtown to enjoy our annual Pioneer Days Festival. People come to watch the parade, ride carnival rides, and of course, shop our 100+ street vendors. We are currently soliciting for vendors for our Pioneer Days Festival on Saturday (Sep 21). If you would like to receive a vendor packet, please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com. Please note that vendor space is limited and is available on a first come-first serve basis.

The Highway 271 Car Cruise has been Rescheduled for Saturday (Jun 29).

If you had already registered for the April event, you don’t need to do a thing other than joining us in your favorite red, white and blue attire. If you’d like to sign up for the Saturday (Jun 29) Car Cruise, a registration form is below.