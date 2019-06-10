Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

Mark your Calendar for this year’s Fourth of July Celebration. It’s going to be a fantastic evening for the entire family! Festivities on Thursday (Jul 4) start at 6:00 pm. See below for a complete schedule. Please note that this year, we’ve added a carnival. Carnival rides will also be open the evening of Wednesday (Jul 3) beginning at 6:00 pm.

Have you ever wanted to see fireworks from the shooting area? Pyro Shows is looking for a few volunteers to assist on Thursday (Jul 4). Volunteers are needed at 10:00 am to assist with unloading the truck and will be required after the fireworks show to help with cleanup. You are welcome to watch the professional technicians as they light up the night sky and next year, you could be a part of the paid team. If you are interested, please call Christine at 903.856.3442. Must be 18+.

The Chamber would like to borrow several golf carts or ATVs for the 4th. If you have a golf cart or ATV you will allow us to use for the evening, please call Christine at 903.856.3442.

The Chamber would like to thank all of our Tri-County Independence Day Blast sponsors:

Pilgrim’s | Pittsburg Gazette | Star 96.9 | City of Pittsburg | Eve Pilgrim | David & Paulette Ralston | Shawn Kennington | Harold Kennington | Camp County EMS | McNutt Roofing | Smith Furniture | Cypress Bank | First National Bank | Southern Wind Assisted Living | Pittsburg Hot Link Restaurant | Acker Poultry Supply | R&R Marine | Bill & Julie Gilbert | Pittsburg Insurance | Pittsburg Lions Club | Pittsburg Kiwanis Club | Pittsburg Rotary Club | Elliott Auto Group | Burns McElhaney Agency | John Livingston – State Farm | B & S Hardware | AJ Mason | Conroy Tractor | Strube Propane | LJ Richardson, DDS | Knox Shooting Academy

Have you purchased your Parachute Bingo tickets yet? If not, do so today! Tickets are on sale at the Chamber office, Anvil Brewing, Murphy’s Kitchen, Pilgrim Bank, Guaranty Bank, R & R Marine, and Cypress Bank.

Upcoming Events:

Other News:

This year’s Peach Queen will be announced on Tuesday (Jun 25). These seven young ladies are finishing up their fundraising efforts and would appreciate your support. Below are several of the raffles they are conducting.