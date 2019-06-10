TAMUC – Sports

Volleyball’s Jaslyn Wacker, Football’s Kristov Martinez earn LSC Scholar-Athlete awards.

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce seniors Jaslyn Wacker and Kristov Martinez have earned Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete awards, as announced by the conference office on Monday. The duo is among 21 student-athletes from across the conference to be named Scholar-Athletes.

“If you were to look up the definition of scholar-athlete in the dictionary, you would be met with photos of Kristov and Jaslyn,” said Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success Judy Sackfield. “These two embody everything it is to be both an exemplary student and a hard-working athlete. Both are truly Best In Class and deserving of this recognition.”

Wacker– a senior from Austin– had an outstanding Senior season, both on the court and in the classroom. She was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American for the second year in a row and was a member of the conference’s academic team for the third time in her career. She graduated with her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in May. On the court, Wacker was a significant contributor to the Lions’ winning the LSC Tournament Championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row. She played in all 36 matches, recording a career-high 340 kills with a .221 hitting percentage in helping the team to the NCAA South Central Regional Championship match. She became the program’s all-time leader in sets played and ranks second in program history in blocks and games played.

Martinez– a graduate student from Edinburg– earns his second consecutive Scholar-Athlete award after another incredible season for the Lions. He was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American as well as a First Team All-American by the Associated Press and the AFCA. Martinez earned LSC Academic Player of the Year honors and was named Academic All-Conference for the third time. On the field, Martinez scored 111 points for the Lions in their 13 games, breaking the NCAA Division II record for most points scored in a career. Martinez helped the Lions to be one of the top kickoff return units in the nation and in his final game, tied the NCAA record with five field goals made in a single playoff game. He finished his career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 75 career field goals and 224 extra points, scoring an astounding 449 points in his career. After graduating with his bachelor’s degree in 2017, Martinez earned his Master of Science degree in May.

Each academic year, the LSC presents a Scholar-Athlete Award to one male and one female student-athlete at each member institution. These student-athletes are selected as representatives of the outstanding accomplishments in athletics, scholarship, and leadership that are displayed on each LSC campus during the year. To be considered, student-athletes must have participated for at least two years in their sport and be a member of the graduating class.

2018-19 Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athletes