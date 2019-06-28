Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

Drumroll, please! Congratulations to our 2019 Peach Queen, Ms. Marandy Burrow! We are also pleased to congratulate Ms. Sadie Waldrep, this year’s runner up. The Chamber is thrilled to announce that this year’s candidates raised $73,938.70. That’s a 150% year over year increase. Last year the girls raised $28,000+.

This year’s candidates worked very hard, and all of them should feel very proud of their accomplishments! Please congratulate them when you see them.

The money raised by these young ladies will be applied to scholarships and will also support tourism and economic development in Pittsburg and Camp County. Congratulations ladies. We thank you for all that ‘you’ve done to help our community!

2018 Peach Queen Makenzie Edwards accepts a $1,500 scholarship check from James Wallace, the President of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the Peach Queen committee. The Chamber awarded a total of $4,500 in scholarships, $1.500 to the Peach Queen and $500 to each of the six princesses.

Have you made your plans for July 4th?

Join the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber as we celebrate our independence at this year’s Tri-County Independence Day Blast beginning at 6:00 pm at Broach Park.

The Chamber would like to thank all of our Tri-County Independence Day Blast sponsors:

Pilgrim’s | Pittsburg Gazette | Star 96.9 | City of Pittsburg | Eve Pilgrim | David & Paulette Rolston | Shawn Kennington | Harold Kennington | Camp County EMS | McNutt Roofing | Smith Furniture | Cypress Bank | First National Bank | Southern Wind Assisted Living | Pittsburg Hot Link Restaurant | Acker Poultry Supply | R&R Marine | Bill & Julie Gilbert | Pilgrim Bank | Pittsburg Insurance | Pittsburg Lions Club | Pittsburg Kiwanis Club | Pittsburg Rotary Club | Elliott Auto Group | Burns McElhaney Agency | John Livingston – State Farm | B & S Hardware | AJ Mason | Conroy Tractor | Strube Propane | LJ Richardson, DDS | Knox Shooting Academy

Everything you love about Pittsburg T-Shirts!

Check out the new Chamber of Commerce Pittsburg T-Shirt Design. The front pocket will say Pittsburg, Texas and will have our latitude and longitude coordinates. T-shirts will be on sale beginning on July 4. Stop by the Chamber Booth at the Independence Day Blast to purchase your shirt.

Sizes Available:

Child S-L ($15 each)

Adult S-XL ($15 each)

2XL ($16 each)

3XL ($17 each)

Congratulations to Raven Posey, the winner of a Chromebook. The Peach Queen candidates sold tickets for the Chromebook as part of their fundraising.

The Pittsburg Kiwanis Club is pleased to announce its new officers, L to R – Christine Jackson (President), Emily Shearin (Publicity Chair), Julie Swann (Secretary), Crystal Widemon (Program/Event Chair). Not pictured: Jackie English (Vice President) and Pat Smith (Treasurer).

The Kiwanis Club empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. The club meets on Thursday’s at UT Health Pittsburg in the conference room just before you get to the patient rooms. We invite anyone interested in learning more about the club to join us any Thursday. We are also looking for speakers interested in presenting a program at the weekly meeting. For more information, please contact Crystal Widemon at 620.430.0333.

It’s not too late to register for this Saturday’s 271 Progressive Car Cruise. Cars will make their way to four cities along 271 – Mt. Pleasant, Pittsburg, Gilmer, and Gladewater. Cars will be in downtown Pittsburg from 10:30 am, at 12:00 pm. Stop by downtown to check out all of these amazing classic cars!

Anvil Brewing will host a drive-in movie every Friday night this summer starting at dark so around 9 or 930. Please join them each Friday for a classic, family-friendly movie

June 28 – License to Drive

July 5 – Back to the Future

July 12 – Beatle Juice

July 19 – Ghost Busters

July 24 – Footloose

August 2 – Jaws (for shark week)

August 9 – Weekend at Bernie’s

August 16 – Top Gun

August 23 – Space Balls

August 30 – Better off Dead

115 N. Compress Street, Pittsburg

For more information, call Anvil Brewing at 903.916-9916.

Thomas & Harbour Benefit Dinner and Auction

June 29 – 6:00 pm.

Priefert Sales Hangar – Mt. Pleasant

$10 a plate

On the morning of February 10, Ashley Harbour was in a house fire that destroyed his home. Forty-seven percent of his body has deep tissue burns from his waist up. Ashley has had four surgeries and has been in the hospital for over 16 weeks. He has a long road of rehabilitation ahead with substantial medical expenses. For more information, contact Bill McNeil at 903.767.0872.