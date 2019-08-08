Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

What’s your superpower?

Are you a baker extraordinaire?

A grill master?

Does your family rave about your homemade ice cream?

Are you creative? Can you sing, dance or tell great jokes?

This year’s Pioneer Days is only weeks away and if you have one of the above “superpowers,” the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you.

Peach Dessert Contest – Camp County is the fourth-smallest county in Texas but the second-largest peach producer. Thus, we want to celebrate all things peaches. If you’re known for your desserts, you’ll want to enter this year’s Peach Dessert Contest. Our Special Touch Bakery & Café is hosting this year’s contest with a top prize of $100. Contact Niki King at 903.708.7508 to register your delicious peach creation.

BBQ Cook-Off – If you are the ultimate grillmaster, you will want to register for the Second Annual Benny’s Smokin BBQ Cook-off. New this year – we’ll provide the meat, but you won’t know what you’re cooking until you fire up the grill. $350 in prize money will be awarded. For more information or to register, contact Benny Ramey at 903.960.2076 or Mark McFaden at 903.946.0414.

Ice Cream Freeze Off – Pilgrim Bank is pleased to sponsor once again an ice cream freeze off. If you make delicious homemade ice cream, you need to enter this contest for a chance to win one of several monetary prizes. Contact Ronda Burns at 903.856.6581 to sign up today.

Pioneer Days Parade Floats – This year the Chamber is striving to make the Pioneer Days Parade more prominent and better than ever. If you’re creative, we encourage you to design a float based on this year’s theme – Pittsburg: A World-Class Destination. There are two categories – church/school and business/non-profit. The top prize is $400 each! For more information, contact Kimberly Mercer at 903.767.3457.

Pittsburg’s Got Talent – The Chamber is pleased to announce a new artistic venue this year… Pittsburg’s Got Talent. This year we want to feature Pittsburg’s talent and, there’s so much talent in our community that we’re putting together a select show. If you sing, dance, play an instrument, do magic tricks or tell great jokes, we’d like to hear from you. Pittsburg by Talent participants will be featured on our main stage from 2:00 – 4:00. Space is limited. If you would like to be considered as a featured artist in our new Pittsburg’s Got Talent event, please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442.