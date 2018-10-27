Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

Did you make it to the Circus Saurus last night? If not, you missed a great show! Enjoy a few photos compliments of Ellis Knox and Christine Jackson. A big thank you to our sponsors McDonald’s and East Texas Broadcasting!

Before the show, Mayor Shawn Kennington and Judge AJ Mason assisted circus staff with washing the elephants. Great job gentlemen!

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome Speedy Clean Coin Laundry as a new member. Speedy Clean Coin Laundry, located at 112 College Street (behind the county courthouse) is recently remodeled and fully equipped self-service laundromat for all of your laundry needs. They feature large capacity washers and dryers and are open 24/7.

Photo (L to R): Christine Jackson, Mayor Shawn Kennington, Jas Wallace, Chamber Vice President Golden Murphy, Thomas Cravey, Owner Mike Kern, Matt Wallace, and Chamber President James Wallace.

Tuesday (Oct 30) is the Paint Pitt Pink Chili Cookoff. We hope you’ll choose to join us on the Courthouse Lawn from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm to help us determine who cooks the best pot of chili. Teams include local businesses, the hospital, first responders and individuals. For only $5, you’ll enjoy a drink and all the chili you can eat. Bring an extra few dollars to cast your vote for the people’s choice award. All proceeds will benefit women in our community who are struggling with breast cancer.



Main Street Trick or Treat is on Wednesday (Oct 31) from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in downtown Pittsburg. There will be a costume contest at 6:00 pm under the red light. Bring your children out for a fun and safe evening, sponsored by the City of Pittsburg and dozens of local businesses.

Other Halloween activities coming up in our community include:

Other Upcoming Events:

Cub Scout Pack 6210 of Pittsburg is having a popcorn sale on Saturday, October 27 at Brookshire’s from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. They are raising money to help pay for the children to go camping and other events. Come and Support your local Cub Scouts. We thank you in advance for your support.

Bethel Christian Academy will be having a fall festival and garage sale on November 3 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.





