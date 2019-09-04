PJC Associate Degree Nursing Students Receive Awards, Pins

Attendees at the Paris Junior College associate degree nursing awards and pinning ceremony held recently were welcomed to the ceremony with the news that it has been 50 years since the first group of nursing students graduated from PJC.

The Clinical Achievement Award, chosen by the faculty for the student who is willing to help their peers, has an excellent bedside manner and is very good in skills performance, was presented to Amy Watson.

The Academic Achievement Award for highest grade point average in all classes throughout the program went to Sabrina Wilson.

Sandra Dougherty was selected by her peers for the Student Choice Award as the student who best exemplifies the nursing profession.

Associate degree perfect attendance awards went to Randa Dennis, Mauricio Gamez, Krista Hallenberger, Monica Hawthorne, Mikaela Jacks, Allyson Norris, Vianna Ross, Holli-Von Sawyer, Cassi Snell, and Sabrina Wilson.

Texas students receiving pins at the ceremony include:

Bagwell: Sabrina Wilson

Blossom: Kelsie Bridges, Evelyn Pridemore

Bonham: Alison Craig

Brookston: Tanzila Hostetler, Cassi Snell

Campbell: Sarah Kreft

Commerce: Melissa Cawthron

Cumby: Sandra Dougherty

Dallas: Wanda Nneji

Detroit: Macie Looney

Greenville: Carla Ingram, Megan Kaufman, Rosanna Marquez, Christina McDonald, Allyson Norris, Brandy Petrea, Gregory Stroder, Lynn Tran, Crissty Williams

Ivanhoe: Amy Watson

Ladonia: Haley Lawhon

Lewisville: Octavia Harris

Paris: Vianna Ross, Jayde Boehlar, Sarah Carlile, Randa Dennis, Lexie Halley, Monica Hawthorne, Jaslyn Reynolds, Baylie Rowell, Maci Sikes, Juliee Strain, Natalie Thomas, Jodi Tobin, Stacie Wheeler, Taylor Wolfe, Leia Woodrow

Point: Amber Hampton

Reno: Brittany Nichols

Royse City: Krista Hallenberger

Saltillo: Yesenia Ochoa

Sherman: Mark Murray

Sulphur Springs: Allison Bledsoe, Jose Franco Jr., Mauricio Gamez, Mikaela Jacks, Megan Jones, Rachel Killgore, Mollye Lay, Lorie Martin, Darlynn Montgomery, Holli-Von Sawyer

Wolfe City: Sarah Brummett, Olivia Mexia

Also receiving a pin at the ceremony was Kristen Holiday from Hugo, Okla.