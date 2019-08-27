PJC Employees Receive Service Pins

Fall convocation was held recently as Paris Junior College welcomed faculty to campus in preparation for the fall semester that began August 26. One of the highlights of a day of meetings and training was recognition of faculty and staff for their time of service at the college.

Receiving service awards included:

Ten year service pins were awarded to English Instructor Dr. Marian Ellis, Plant Operations and Maintenance Secretary Tina Ruckman, Testing Center Clerk Sheila Kyle, and Mathematics Instructor Lana Steich, Campus Police Chief Shane Boatwright and Custodian Carolyn Ellis.

Fifteen year pins were awarded to Economics Instructor Jeffrey Tarrant, Spanish Instructor Mayra Cummings, Biology Instructor Dr. Jack Brown, Mathematics Instructor Mallie Hood, Speech Instructor Alex Peevy, Director of Nursing Stephanie Parker, and Building Mechanics Paul Chappel and Randy Johnson.

Honored with 20 year pins were Mathematics Instructor Jeff Norris and English Instructor Dr. Ken Haley.

Pins for twenty-five years of service went to PJC-Greenville Center Secretary Deanna Hutchinson, Library Services Clerk Susan Ingram, Human Resources Coordinator Peggy Callaway, Post Office Clerk Ricky Woods, and Biology Instructor Jason Taylor.

Receiving 30-year pins were Jewelry Technology Instructor Shannon Calloway, Testing Center Coordinator Callie Thompson, and Athletics & Kinesiology Secretary Stephanie Booker.

Thirty-five year pins were received by English Instructor Diann Mason, Information Technology EX Coordinator Mary Mims, and Office of the President Executive Secretary Pam Bennett.