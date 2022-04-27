PJC Holding Job Fair for Students, Local Employers and Job Seekers May 4

Graduating Paris Junior College students will have an opportunity to meet with local employers at a Job Fair to be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in the Student Center Ballroom.

“There are already many local employers who have let us know they’ll be attending,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “To reserve a table we ask employers to let us know by Friday, April 29.”

The Job Fair is intended to help graduating students connect with local employers. Job seekers from the community are also welcome to attend. Companies attending include Kimberly-Clark, BodyGuard, Paris Regional Medical Center, Dallas Police Department, WePack, Liberty National Bank, Rogers-Wade, and the Texas Department of Corrections.

Employers wishing to reserve a table should contact Melissa Smith at msmith@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0330.