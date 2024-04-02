PJC Holding Three Sports Camps

Men’s Soccer ID Camp, April 6

Paris Junior College Men’s Soccer 2024 College ID Camp is this Saturday, April 6 at Noyes Stadium. The camp is open to all boys in tenth to twelfth grade and college freshman transfers.

“If you’re looking to play soccer at the next level,” said PJC Men’s Soccer Coach Fernando Arellano, “come showcase yourself at PJC’s ID Camp.”

The schedule is registration at 8 a.m. ($75 cost – accepting cash only), technical and tactical practice is 9 a.m., lunch break 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 vs. 8 games 1-2:30 p.m.; 11 vs. 11 games 2:30-4:30 p.m., and from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., a question and answer session.

To sign up in advance, go to https://bit.ly/4cSqLjN . For more information, contact Men’s Soccer Assistant Coach Allan Rayo at arayo@parisjc.edu or via Instagram at @allanrayoo. Noyes Stadium is located on the west side of the PJC campus, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460.

Women’s Basketball Camps and Tryout, April 12-14, June 19-20

PJC Women’s Basketball is offering an ambitious slate of camps for all ages and skills First up will be Spring Mini-Clinics held Friday through Sunday, April 12-14, plus a tryout on April 14. All activities will be held in the Hunt Center at the Paris location, on the east side of campus.

“Come spend time getting better with us,” said PJC Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Christian. “We have a session to address every part of growing your game and all ages are welcome.”

The Defense and Agility Clinic is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12, and covers explosion, reaction time, on-ball footwork, and scramble and recovery. On Saturday, April 13, the Shooting and Scoring Clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. covers creating space, attacking closeouts, ball screen reads, help-side reads, and finishing footwork; and the Point Guard Clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. has game management, ball handling, decision-making, and board/huddle work. Sunday’s IQ Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have individual and team film breakdowns*, on-court situation walk throughs, and special situations.

Following the mini-camps, an open tryout is planned on Sunday, April 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For this event, contact Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Tee Robinson at trobinson@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0233.

Another camp is planned for June 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Hunt Center, and an Elite Camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20.

To have a film breakdown, film must be provided prior to clinic session. For more information or to register, contact bchristian@parisjc.edu

Men’s Basketball Camp, June 10-13

Paris Junior College Men’s Basketball will host a boys’ basketball camp June 10-13, 2024, in the Hunt Center at the Paris campus. Boys in first through ninth grades are invited to attend.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Monday, June 10. The camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and will have skill development, stations and drills, and fun contests and games, as well as awards.

Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt and basketball. Lunch will be provided in the PJC Cafeteria and concessions will be available.

Camp instructors will include PJC coaching staff and high school coaches. The camp fee is $180 per camper; group and employee discounts are available. For more information, contact the PJC Basketball Office at 903-782-0395 or the PJC Athletic Office at 903-782-0218.