PJC Offers On-Campus One-and-Done Registration Events Starting Saturday – EastTexasRadio.com
PJC Offers On-Campus One-and-Done Registration Events Starting Saturday

2 hours ago

 

 

Paris Junior College has a new entry check station at the Collegiate Street entrance (east side of campus) for those needing to access the College. Recently PJC Director of Student Life Kenneth Webb (left) and Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman (right) were waiting to check the temperature of visitors and sign them in.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris Junior College has been offering registration for the fall semester online and by phone for several months. While remote registration continues, PJC has reopened some buildings to the public and is offering on-campus one-and-done registration events starting Saturday. Fall classes begin Sept. 8.
Registration this Saturday, Aug. 15 will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon at all locations. Other one-and-done registration dates include: Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the PJC-Greenville Center at 6500 Monty Stratton Parkway from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 1135 Loop 301 East from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 20 in the Rheudasil Learning Center from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Paris at 2400 Clarksville Street.
Visitors will go through an entry checkpoint to have their temperature taken and be signed in. Face masks are required and they must cover the nose and mouth at all times while inside to protect the safety of PJC students, faculty and staff. In Paris, the entry checkpoint is located off Collegiate Street (east side of campus).
For more information go to http://www.parisjc.eduemail pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu, or call 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-933-4545 in Greenville, or 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs.

 

