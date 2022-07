The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed the crash of a small plane Sunday night at about 11:00 near a tree line just off CR4530 north of the airport in Mt. Pleasant. Tri-County Press reported that four people on the plane were flown to hospitals in Tyler. According to FlightAware, the NTSB said the plane was a Piper PA-32-300 that departed the Hot Springs Airport at 9:45 en route to Mt. Pleasant. No additional information was available.