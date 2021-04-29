" /> Preliminary ME Report On Collin County Inmate Death – EastTexasRadio.com
Preliminary ME Report On Collin County Inmate Death

2 hours ago

A preliminary report from the Collin County Medical Examiner says Marvin Scott III died from a combination of schizophrenia and stress from struggling with officers in the Collin county jail last month. The death was ruled a homicide. The announcement was made on the same day that Scott’s family was allowed to review security video of what happened. Father of the victim marvin scott ii was shaken. Seven jailers were fired, but a civil service board ordered one reinstated. Criminal charges over the death are under consideration.

