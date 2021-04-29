" /> Titus County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus County Bookings

2 hours ago

Darrell Pierce

Sixty-two-year-old Darrell Pierce of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. No bond amount was set and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Andres Ramirez

Twenty-five-year-old Andres Ramirez of Mt. Vernon was arrested on Titus County warrants charging him with 2 counts of Theft of Property more than $2500 but less than $30,000 and Evading Arrest or Detention. No bond has been set and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Breanne Swindell of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County on a Morris County warrant for Possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. NO other information was available. Mugshot not available.

